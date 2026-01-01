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Griffin Air Systems

12 North Avenue , Clydebank Business Park, Glasgow, G81 2QP, United Kingdom
https://www.gas4air.co.uk
sales@gas4air.co.uk
0044 141 951 4424

Griffin Air Systems Ltd is a leading UK supplier of compressed air equipment, delivering high-quality systems and expert support to industrial and commercial clients. With over 30 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for reliability, technical expertise, and customer-focused service.


The business offers a comprehensive range of compressed air solutions, including new and refurbished air compressors, oil-free systems, dryers, nitrogen generators, and associated equipment. Alongside supply, Griffin provides full installation, maintenance, and repair services for all makes and models, ensuring maximum system performance and uptime.


Griffin Air Systems also specialises in energy efficiency and system optimisation, offering detailed air audits, leak detection surveys, and data-driven insights to help businesses reduce energy consumption and operating costs. Their preventative maintenance programmes are designed to minimise downtime, extend equipment lifespan, and maintain compliance with industry regulations.


Operating across Scotland and the wider UK, the company supports a wide range of industries with tailored compressed air solutions, backed by ISO9001 accreditation and a commitment to continuous improvement. From system design and installation to ongoing service and emergency repairs, Griffin Air Systems delivers dependable, end-to-end support for all compressed air requirements

Air & Fluid Pipework SystemsAir BlowersAir CompressorsAir Management SystemsAir Treatment & Storage ProductsCompressed Air SystemsFluid Power ProductsLow-pressure Rotary BlowersNitrogenNitrogen and/or Oxygen GeneratorsOil-free Compressor SolutionsPipes and FittingsPneumatic SystemsPortable CompressorsVacuum Pumps
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