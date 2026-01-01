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We are shaping the next wave of aquaculture.


ELDI is a global aquaculture partner delivering end-to-end innovation across the entire value chain. By uniting decades of expertise from Vónin Aquaculture, Mørenot Aquaculture, and Fiizk Protection, we bring together some of the strongest legacies, sharpest minds, and most trusted solutions in the industry. 


From design and engineering to production, installation, service, and ongoing innovation, ELDI supports aquaculture operations at every stage. We don’t just supply equipment—we build complete, reliable solutions designed to perform in the world’s toughest conditions.


Rooted in the Nordic seas and shaped by generations of craftsmanship, ELDI combines deep industry knowledge with relentless product development. As part of the Hampiðjan group, innovation is not an ambition—it’s a responsibility we live up to every day.


The name ELDI comes from an Icelandic word meaning cultivation. It reflects who we are and what we stand for: creating the conditions for aquaculture companies to grow, operate responsibly, and succeed—today and in the future.


We believe the future of aquaculture deserves more.
More expertise.
More quality.
More service.
More innovation.


That’s why we set the bar higher—for ourselves, for our partners, and for the industry as a whole.


ELDI — Expect More.

 

 

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ELDI: Built on Experience. Focused on the Future - Solutions that support your operation

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