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Auranta

Ireland
https://www.auranta.ie
info@auranta.ie
+353 (0)1 281 1482
Auranta is an Irish biotechnology company developing natural, science-led feed solutions to support animal health, resilience and performance.
 
Our work is focused on the importance of gut health. Across different species, the gut plays a key role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall wellbeing. By supporting the gut environment, our products are designed to help animals stay healthier, more robust and better able to perform.
 
For aquaculture, we offer AuraAqua, a natural functional feed ingredient made from carefully selected plant extracts. It is developed for inclusion in aquafeed and is designed to support gut wall integrity, a balanced gut microbiome, and normal digestive function in farmed fish.
 
We also develop natural feed solutions for other animal sectors, including poultry, dairy, and companion animals. Our products follow the same practical, science-led approach: using natural ingredients to support gut health, resilience, and performance.
 
Auranta combines scientific research with practical industry partnerships to deliver natural, evidence-led solutions for sustainable aquaculture. Our goal is to help feed producers and aquaculture partners support healthier fish, more consistent performance, and more sustainable production.
 
 
 
AdditivesAntioxidantAquaculture Farming SolutionsFeed & Feed SystemsFeed EfficiencyFeed IngredientsFeed Pellets and/or BlocksFish Health & WelfareFish StressFunctional FeedGut HealthMicrobiomeNatural ProductsNutrientsShrimp Farming SolutionsShrimp FeedSustainability
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