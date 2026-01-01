Air Products supplies high-purity oxygen and Halia® aeration systems to hatcheries and fish farms where oxygen is used in place of air to maintain adequate Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels.

Direct pure oxygen injection into the water is a more effective method of controlling oxygen levels in the water leading to optimal water quality and a healthy environment for fish to thrive.

Our oxygenation systems increase profitability of your fish farm by reducing losses, maximising pool load and, creating overall better breeding conditions.

We provide oxygen in gas cylinders and/or cylinders packs via our nationwide network of approx. 220 Agents For larger operations, alternatively we can offer a direct liquid supply service or production in-situ.

As you’d expect we hold the relevant certification and accreditation for supply to the aquaculture industry.