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Air Products

2 Millennium Gate, Westmere Drive, Crewe, Cheshire, CW6 0BF, United Kingdom
https://www.airproducts.co.uk/applications/fish-farming
apukinfo@airproducts.com
0800 389 0202
  • Air Products supplies high-purity oxygen and Halia® aeration systems to hatcheries and fish farms where oxygen is used in place of air to maintain adequate Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels. 
  • Direct pure oxygen injection into the water is a more effective method of controlling oxygen levels in the water leading to optimal water quality and a healthy environment for fish to thrive.
    Our oxygenation systems increase profitability of your fish farm by reducing losses, maximising pool load and, creating overall better breeding conditions.
  • We provide oxygen in gas cylinders and/or cylinders packs via our nationwide network of approx. 220 Agents For larger operations, alternatively we can offer a direct liquid supply service or production in-situ.
    As you’d expect we hold the relevant certification and accreditation for supply to the aquaculture industry.
  • We can consult on the correct concentration of oxygen based on source water, temperature, organisms and fish quantity.


We can also supply a full range of good grade gas equipment such as regulators, hoses and connectors as well as any required engineering services.

Resources

Generating a Cleaner Future for Aquaculture

Download
240 25 001 EN Fish Farming Brochure
Generating a Cleaner Future for Aquaculture
Aeration EquipmentDissolved GasesHydrogenIndustrial GasesOxygen EnrichmentOxygenationOxygenation InjectionOxygenation Installation and/or AdviceWater Quality
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