- Air Products supplies high-purity oxygen and Halia® aeration systems to hatcheries and fish farms where oxygen is used in place of air to maintain adequate Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels.
- Direct pure oxygen injection into the water is a more effective method of controlling oxygen levels in the water leading to optimal water quality and a healthy environment for fish to thrive.
Our oxygenation systems increase profitability of your fish farm by reducing losses, maximising pool load and, creating overall better breeding conditions.
- We provide oxygen in gas cylinders and/or cylinders packs via our nationwide network of approx. 220 Agents For larger operations, alternatively we can offer a direct liquid supply service or production in-situ.
As you’d expect we hold the relevant certification and accreditation for supply to the aquaculture industry.
- We can consult on the correct concentration of oxygen based on source water, temperature, organisms and fish quantity.
We can also supply a full range of good grade gas equipment such as regulators, hoses and connectors as well as any required engineering services.