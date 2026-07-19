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Xylem: The innovation driving aquaculture sustainability

What's New20 Jul 2026by Guest contributor

Naturally occurring compounds such as geosmin and 2-methylisoborneol (MIB) are two of the leading causes of poor flavour, writes Asbjørn Husby. As producers increasingly adopt more efficient production models, taking control of these compounds is vital. 

AdobeStock 331098272 Xylem July 26
Indoor RAS fish tank

Geosmin and MIB are naturally occurring organic compounds produced by microorganisms commonly found in aquaculture ponds and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). Even at extremely low concentrations, once these compounds have been absorbed, it can lead to fish containing undesirable flavours, such as earthy or musty tastes, which are easily noticed by consumers. 

 

Although there’s no risk from Geosmin and MIB when it comes to food safety, their presence can make otherwise healthy, market-ready fish commercially unviable.

 

Geosmin and MIB are notoriously hard to control at source. One of the ways operators therefore have to eliminate these tastes is depuration, or clean water purging, days/weeks before harvest. As well as increasing farming and labour costs, this process also increases the risk of losing stock. Another method to remove poor tastes is water exchange, but this isn’t feasible in closed systems, which are gaining in popularity as sustainability and disease control pressures mount. 

 

With strict operational and environmental targets to meet, operators need a more sustainable solution.

A sustainable way forward 

Today, advanced water treatment is at the centre of a proactive, sustainable and commercially viable solution to the effects of Geosmin and MIB. At Xylem we invest in research and development to find the most effective technology for the unique demands of aquaculture environments. 

 

With sustainability at the heart of our innovation, the right solution will significantly cut carbon emissions and costs, enabling farmers to get harvests up to market size solely on land, in the most safe and efficient way.

 

One of the ways to do this is using the power of ozone or advanced oxidation process (AOP) technology. Ozone is one of the most powerful commercially available oxidising and disinfecting agents. Geosmin and MIB are primarily produced by Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) and Actinomycetes in sediments and biofilms – so they’re not just a problem for aquaculture. 

 

Globally ozone is being used successfully against Geosmin and MIB in drinking water applications and we believe it has great potential for use in aquaculture. Ozone can chemically degrade Geosmin and MIB molecules, transforming them into smaller, less odorous compounds. 

 

With an AOP system, ozone is combined with a complementary energy source or catalyst, most commonly ultraviolet light or hydrogen peroxide, to enhance oxidation strength and overall treatment effectiveness. These combinations are far more reactive than ozone alone and highly effective at breaking down Geosmin and MIB. Importantly, ozone or AOP is a preventative, not just corrective measure, allowing operators to take control of water quality. 

 

Innovation in advanced water treatment is the future of a thriving aquaculture industry. Through working in close partnership with operators and continued investment in technology, we’re proud to be at the centre of change.

 

Asbjørn Husby is Senior Engineer, Aquaculture & Water Treatment, at Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 22,000 employees delivered revenue of $9 billion in 2025, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water. 

Land Based Farming & HatcheriesProducts and Innovationswater treatmentXylem
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