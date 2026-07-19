Xylem: The innovation driving aquaculture sustainability

A sustainable way forward

Today, advanced water treatment is at the centre of a proactive, sustainable and commercially viable solution to the effects of Geosmin and MIB. At Xylem we invest in research and development to find the most effective technology for the unique demands of aquaculture environments.

With sustainability at the heart of our innovation, the right solution will significantly cut carbon emissions and costs, enabling farmers to get harvests up to market size solely on land, in the most safe and efficient way.

One of the ways to do this is using the power of ozone or advanced oxidation process (AOP) technology. Ozone is one of the most powerful commercially available oxidising and disinfecting agents. Geosmin and MIB are primarily produced by Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) and Actinomycetes in sediments and biofilms – so they’re not just a problem for aquaculture.

Globally ozone is being used successfully against Geosmin and MIB in drinking water applications and we believe it has great potential for use in aquaculture. Ozone can chemically degrade Geosmin and MIB molecules, transforming them into smaller, less odorous compounds.

With an AOP system, ozone is combined with a complementary energy source or catalyst, most commonly ultraviolet light or hydrogen peroxide, to enhance oxidation strength and overall treatment effectiveness. These combinations are far more reactive than ozone alone and highly effective at breaking down Geosmin and MIB. Importantly, ozone or AOP is a preventative, not just corrective measure, allowing operators to take control of water quality.

Innovation in advanced water treatment is the future of a thriving aquaculture industry. Through working in close partnership with operators and continued investment in technology, we’re proud to be at the centre of change.

Asbjørn Husby is Senior Engineer, Aquaculture & Water Treatment, at Xylem