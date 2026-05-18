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Supporting sustainable aquaculture

What's New18 May 2026by Guest contributor

Ocean Ecology delivers practical science, robust surveys and trusted fish health expertise

Ocean Ecology May 26 ROV deployment Kat (50)
ROV deployment

As the aquaculture sector faces increasing regulatory scrutiny alongside ongoing commercial pressures, operators need partners who can deliver reliable, defensible data and practical expertise, without unnecessary cost or complexity.


Ocean Ecology and Tritonia (part of the Ocean Ecology Group), working in collaboration from the European Marine Science Park in Oban, provide integrated environmental, survey and fish health services supporting aquaculture projects from site selection through to operation and compliance. 


Backed by the global scale and multidisciplinary expertise of DNV, Ocean Ecology and Tritonia combine cross-sector insight with deep technical capability – offering a powerful, integrated approach to supporting and advancing sustainable aquaculture.

 

Getting the fundamentals right
Baseline surveys for new developments and compliance monitoring at existing sites are essential, while more detailed assessment and monitoring of nearby Priority Marine Features (PMFs) may also be required. Tritonia specialises in ROV-based visual surveys designed to meet regulatory requirements while minimising disturbance and downtime. Services include:


• Pre‑development visual baseline surveys.
• Compliance monitoring at hard‑substrate sites.
• Targeted PMF surveys.


These surveys generate high‑quality, auditable visual evidence to support licensing, variation applications and ongoing compliance, particularly where traditional grab sampling is not feasible.


To complement visual surveys, Tritonia also provides multibeam bathymetry and backscatter data, offering comprehensive seabed coverage to inform site design and optimise ROV deployment. This integrated approach helps reduce uncertainty and focus survey effort where it delivers most value.

 

Scalable enhancements, when appropriate
While proven video remains the cornerstone of many monitoring programmes, Tritonia offers optional 3D photogrammetry and photomosaic modelling where greater spatial detail or repeatability is required. 


Particularly suited to hard‑substrate and PMF environments, these techniques provide georeferenced, repeatable datasets that support longer‑term monitoring and forward‑looking compliance strategies.


Tritonia is also actively involved in research and development, including visual-data-driven compliance monitoring, machine learning for image analysis, and sensitive habitat assessment. This ensures survey methods remain aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

 

Environmental science and fish health expertise
Ocean Ecology complements offshore survey capability with environmental consultancy and laboratory services, acting as a primary laboratory partner for aquaculture sites across Scotland. Analyses including macrobenthic fauna, particle size distribution, total organic carbon and emamectin benzoate support licensing and compliance decisions with consistent, high‑quality data.


In addition, Ocean Ecology provides independent fish health and welfare services – supporting preventative management and day-to-day operations. Services include veterinary and fish health support, biosecurity assessments, wellboat inspections, clinical pathology, and theoretical and practical training. With deep operational and fish health expertise, the team supports farmers in proactively managing fish health and welfare throughout the production cycle.

 

Meet us at Aquaculture UK
Ocean Ecology and Tritonia will be exhibiting together at Aquaculture UK. Visit Stand B21 to discuss how integrated survey, science and fish health expertise can help you reduce risk, improve compliance and operate more efficiently.

 

Ocean Ecology & Tritonia
Supporting sustainable aquaculture, from seabed to fish health. 

Ocean Ecology Logo white
biosecurityeDNAEnvironmental MonitoringFish Health & Welfaremarine surveyProducts and InnovationsROVs/Cameras and/or DronesSea Farming
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