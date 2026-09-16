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Shrimp farmers commit to mangrove restoration

What's New16 Sep 2026by Robert Outram

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) and Ecuador’s National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA) have launched “Manglares en Común”, a pilot project developed in collaboration with Promarisco, Vitapro, and the Manglares Porteños cooperative.

Mangrove launch IMG 0795 Sustainable Shrimp Partnership
“Manglares en Común” launch

The initiative brings together stakeholders from across the shrimp value chain and local communities to restore one hectare of mangrove forest and develop an intervention model that can be replicated at a larger scale. The project was unveiled as part of its first planting event, held on 20 August at Promarisco’s Quiñonez farm. The process combines natural regeneration with direct planting to restore approximately 1,600 native mangrove trees. 

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What environmental standards does the Sustainable Shrimp Partnership require from producers?How have Ecuadorian shrimp farms reduced their environmental footprint?What role do mangroves play in protecting coastal shrimp-farming areas?Which shrimp certification schemes are covered by Fish Farmer Magazine?How is natural mangrove regeneration measured after restoration projects?
EcuadorEnvironment & SustainabilitymangroveShellfishShrimpSustainable Shrimp Partnership
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