Shrimp farmers commit to mangrove restoration

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) and Ecuador’s National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA) have launched “Manglares en Común”, a pilot project developed in collaboration with Promarisco, Vitapro, and the Manglares Porteños cooperative.
The initiative brings together stakeholders from across the shrimp value chain and local communities to restore one hectare of mangrove forest and develop an intervention model that can be replicated at a larger scale. The project was unveiled as part of its first planting event, held on 20 August at Promarisco’s Quiñonez farm. The process combines natural regeneration with direct planting to restore approximately 1,600 native mangrove trees.
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