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LaMotte Europe’s SpinTouch FX Water Analyser - created for demanding environments

What's New12 Aug 2026by Guest contributor
LaMotte Europe3589

The SpinTouch FX is a photometer designed for real-world users, from students to experienced technicians, working in research and fish farming environments. The SpinTouch FX provides fast and reliable water analysis that maintains water quality while protecting your assets. Accurate results are delivered seamlessly with no reagent mixing required. Our rugged, easily portable solution is ideal for on-site water testing across farms, facilities, and research labs.


www.lamotte-europe.com

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

Which water quality tests do farm technicians perform most often?How do on-site photometers speed routine water testing on farms?What training do hatchery staff need to operate photometers?Which companies supply portable water analysers to aquaculture?How are photometers integrated into farm biosecurity protocols?
Land Based Farming & HatcheriesProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingTechnology and/or Softwarewater analysiswater quality
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