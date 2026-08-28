Keep oxygen stable to support growth

Oxygen levels change throughout the day, and the lowest reading is not always the only one that matters.

Feeding, biomass, temperature and fish activity all affect the oxygen level in your water. Levels can also differ between tanks, ponds and cages, and between inlets and outlets.

A single measurement tells you what is happening at one place and one moment, but if you get repeated measurements, it will show you more.

Stable oxygen can support:

steadier feeding and growth

better feed conversion

less stress on the fish

more predictable production

Continuous monitoring can show when oxygen starts to fall, how levels behave during feeding and whether some parts of the system need closer attention.

Temperature should always be considered together with oxygen. Warmer water holds less oxygen, while fish generally use more. During warm periods, heavy feeding or high biomass, the safety margin can quickly become smaller.