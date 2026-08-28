Keep oxygen stable to support growth

Oxygen levels change throughout the day, and the lowest reading is not always the only one that matters.
Feeding, biomass, temperature and fish activity all affect the oxygen level in your water. Levels can also differ between tanks, ponds and cages, and between inlets and outlets.
A single measurement tells you what is happening at one place and one moment, but if you get repeated measurements, it will show you more.
Stable oxygen can support:
steadier feeding and growth
better feed conversion
less stress on the fish
more predictable production
Continuous monitoring can show when oxygen starts to fall, how levels behave during feeding and whether some parts of the system need closer attention.
Temperature should always be considered together with oxygen. Warmer water holds less oxygen, while fish generally use more. During warm periods, heavy feeding or high biomass, the safety margin can quickly become smaller.
Sensor position matters as well. A sensor close to an oxygen inlet may show a higher value than the fish experience elsewhere in the tank. Regular cleaning and checks are equally important. Spot measurements are useful for checking other parts of the system and confirming that a fixed sensor gives a representative reading.
The goal is not to keep oxygen as high as possible. It is to keep it at the right level for the fish and the system, and to react before a change starts to affect feeding, growth or welfare.
When oxygen measurements are viewed together with feeding, temperature and biomass, they become much more useful for daily production control.
Contact OxyGuard if you have questions about oxygen management at your facility or need help choosing the right equipment.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
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