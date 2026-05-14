Innovation, community, and a warm Irish welcome

Debuting a dedicated national pavilion, Ireland brings engineering strength, aquatech innovation, and signature hospitality to Glasgow for Aquaculture UK 2026

Ireland debuts its national pavilion at Aquaculture UK 2026, showcasing a world‑class lineup of aquaculture innovators

Ireland debuts its national pavilion at Aquaculture UK 2026, showcasing a world‑class lineup of aquaculture innovators

When Aquaculture UK returns this June to the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, the exhibition floor will feature something entirely new: a dedicated Irish Pavilion, marking Ireland’s first unified national presence at the UK’s flagship aquaculture event.



As the show expands to record size, Ireland’s participation couldn’t be better timed, with the country rapidly gaining recognition as an emerging force in aquaculture and marine technology. The Irish Pavilion will serve as both a showcase of cutting‑edge innovation and a meeting place for international visitors seeking practical, high‑impact solutions for aquaculture operations.

Ireland’s growing role in global aquaculture



Ireland’s deep maritime heritage has long shaped its coastal economy but, in the past decade, the country has accelerated its transformation into a centre of excellence for marine engineering, biotech, aquatech, and sustainable production systems. While rooted in tradition, Ireland’s contemporary aquaculture landscape is tech‑forward, export‑focused, and rich in practical problem‑solving capabilities.



Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency, has championed innovation and encouraged collaboration through programmes supporting startups, scale‑ups, and long‑established marine firms. The result is a thriving ecosystem where engineering expertise, scientific research, and entrepreneurial thinking intersect to create commercially ready solutions for the aquaculture sector.

At Aquaculture UK, this progress will be visible in one place: the Irish Pavilion.



“Ireland’s aquatech sector is built on practical innovation. Much of what we see emerging has grown out of strong experience in marine engineering, fisheries, environmental science, and manufacturing and has been adapted to meet the real-world needs of modern aquaculture.” - Damien Toner, Aquatech Business Development Manager

A unified showcase of Irish expertise



The Irish Pavilion offers visitors a rare opportunity to meet a curated network of companies whose technologies span the scaffolding of modern aquaculture. From water quality diagnostics to vessel construction, marine engineering, netting, gangways, and more. The exhibitors represent some of Ireland’s strongest capabilities.



Killybegs Marine Cluster: A powerhouse collaborative network based in Ireland’s premier fishing port. Members span engineering, fabrication, maritime services, and manufacturing. The Cluster strengthens Ireland’s blue economy through shared expertise, innovation, and export‑focused growth, a living example of Ireland’s “stronger together” ethos.

Celtic Sea Minerals (CSM): Producers of marine‑derived mineral supplements made from red seaweed. Their ingredients are used to support gut health, resilience, and performance in farmed fish. CSM’s work bridges natural products and advanced aquaculture nutrition, offering science‑backed, sustainable feed solutions.



MMG Ocean: Creators of award‑winning automated and flexible gangway systems used widely across the marine and aquaculture sectors. MMG Ocean is recognised internationally for designing safe, efficient vessel‑to‑shore access systems that withstand demanding marine environments.



KER Group: A leading marine engineering specialist supplying water chilling units, vacuum pump systems, ice‑dosing equipment, and onboard processing solutions. With decades of experience supporting both aquaculture and wild‑catch fisheries, KER Group delivers turnkey engineering systems trusted across Ireland and Europe.



Swan Net Gundry (SNG): With over 300 years of heritage, SNG supplies technical nets, ropes, mooring systems, and rigging solutions. Their craftsmanship, materials expertise, and modern engineering make them a key infrastructure provider for cages, pens, and marine operations.



Mooney Boats: Ireland’s premier shipbuilder renowned for precision aluminium and steel vessel construction. Their workboats and marine projects support aquaculture operations from inshore farms to offshore sites, combining durability, safety, and innovation.



Cunningham Covers: Specialists in customised tarpaulins, treatment skirts, and containment systems used for sea lice management, AGD treatments, RAS facilities, and water‑quality operations. Their robust, made‑to‑measure solutions support both fish health and environmental control.



F2 Eco: An environmental technology company focused on energy‑efficient, eco‑friendly systems for water quality, waste reduction, and sustainable production environments. Their solutions support farms seeking lower environmental impact and improved operational performance.



Impact 9: Innovators designing advanced floating structures and offshore farming platforms. Impact 9’s engineering expertise opens new possibilities for high‑energy sites, enabling farmers to safely expand into more challenging waters.



Aquamonitrix: A leader in precision water quality diagnostics. Their analysers provide real‑time measurement of nitrates, nitrites, and ammonia, all parameters essential for fish welfare, environmental compliance, and efficient system management. Their technology offers operators visibility that was previously out of reach.



Konree Innovation: Developers of novel, science‑backed sea lice management technologies designed to reduce chemical treatments, improve welfare, and control biological threats with greater sustainability.



Nova Q: Providers of sustainable water treatment, microbial solutions, and waste‑management technologies. Their natural, biological treatments help farms improve water quality, reduce odours, and support cleaner, more efficient production systems.



SeaQuest Systems: Internationally recognised for high‑capacity fish pumps, dewatering units, and marine handling systems, widely used across the Norwegian wellboat fleet and global operations. SeaQuest’s engineering reliability has made them a trusted supplier for large‑scale salmon farming.