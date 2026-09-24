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Esox Biologics isolates abalone parasite genome

What's New25 Sep 2026by Fish Farmer Editor

London-based biotechnology company Esox Biologics has successfully sequenced the genome for a parasite that has presented a major problem for abalone farmers.

abalone AdobeStock 272965519
Abalone

The shell-boring sabellid worm (Terebrasabella heterouncinata) affects farms across the globe. Infested abalone will develop thickened shells that impede growth and reduce market value. Once a farm is infested, eradication is extremely difficult. Now, through isolating the genome for the worm, it will be possible to detect its presence, including the worm’s larvae and microscopic eggs, without handling or destroying live abalones for a visual inspection.

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What biosecurity measures help prevent parasites entering abalone farms?Which other parasites threaten shellfish farming?How are aquaculture farms detecting parasites before visible damage appears?What breeding approaches could improve abalone resistance to disease?Where is abalone farming most established around the world?
breeding and geneticsFish Health & WelfareresearchSea Lice and ParasitesshellfishShellfish
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