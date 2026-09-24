Esox Biologics isolates abalone parasite genome

London-based biotechnology company Esox Biologics has successfully sequenced the genome for a parasite that has presented a major problem for abalone farmers.
The shell-boring sabellid worm (Terebrasabella heterouncinata) affects farms across the globe. Infested abalone will develop thickened shells that impede growth and reduce market value. Once a farm is infested, eradication is extremely difficult. Now, through isolating the genome for the worm, it will be possible to detect its presence, including the worm’s larvae and microscopic eggs, without handling or destroying live abalones for a visual inspection.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)