Esox Biologics isolates abalone parasite genome

The shell-boring sabellid worm (Terebrasabella heterouncinata) affects farms across the globe. Infested abalone will develop thickened shells that impede growth and reduce market value. Once a farm is infested, eradication is extremely difficult. Now, through isolating the genome for the worm, it will be possible to detect its presence, including the worm’s larvae and microscopic eggs, without handling or destroying live abalones for a visual inspection.