Damen Folla: Combined expertise for future-facing fish farming

Norway-based Damen Folla represents the first stage in the journey towards a sustainable food chain through its capability to construct a range of highly efficient vessels enabling the cultivation and harvesting of food from the sea.
The company began life back in 1994. Back then, it was known as Folla Maritime. Located at the heart of the Norwegian aquaculture industry, with direct sea access from Trondheim Fjord, the company quickly built a name for itself as an expert in fish farming solutions.
Then, as now, it produced a range of aluminium aquaculture workboat and support vessels. Given the company’s location, it’s no surprise that these vessels gained a reputation in the local industry for their ability to operate reliably in the harshest conditions. When these vessels required service and repair, they could return to the yard for expert care.
Step forward a few years, and Damen Shipyards Group, headquartered in the Netherlands, began to explore the possibilities to enter the aquaculture market. With its yard Damen Maaskant on the North Sea in Stellendam, the group had already developed a strong track record in supporting the fishing industry.
“We could see that demand for seafood was growing,” says Jeroen van den Berg, Product Director Aquaculture & Fishing at Damen. “At the same time, the global population was rising. It was clear; the fish farming sector was going to play an increasingly important role in feeding the world in the coming years.”
In 2025, the two companies formed a partnership and Damen Folla was born.
In many ways, he says, teaming up was a logical move for both companies, whose cultures shared much in common.
“At Damen we’ve set ourselves the goal to become the most sustainable and connected maritime solution provider. Folla had already made significant strides in that direction, offering its vessels with hybrid and electric propulsion configurations, ensuring their suitability for operations not only now, but for the long-term.”
The partnership also offered the market access to a broader product portfolio – combining Folla Maritime’s smaller aluminium craft with Damen’s larger, steel vessels for operations farther from shore.
Van den Berg says: “One of the first steps we have taken has been to broaden our portfolio of vessels. This includes the development of new catamarans, workboats, service vessels, and personnel transfer craft.
“This involves a lot of collaboration locally. In the expansion of our portfolio we are working closely together with our clients, suppliers and other partners in Norway. Our shared experience and expertise ensure the development of a range of vessels with utmost relevance to the industry.” says Otto Sjølien, CEO of Damen Folla.
The partnership also provides the Norwegian market with easier access to Damen’s portfolio of services beyond the vessel. This includes a range of support designed to span the entire lifecycle of a vessel, such as training in vessel operation, spare parts packages, and technical assistance.
As part of the Damen Group, Damen Folla is able to offer its clients a range of competitive chartering and financing solutions. With this, Damen Folla aims to lower entry barriers, ensuring that more businesses have access to modern, efficient maritime solutions.
As part of the Damen Group, Damen Folla is able to offer its clients a range of competitive chartering and financing solutions. With this, Damen Folla aims to lower entry barriers, ensuring that more businesses have access to modern, efficient maritime solutions.
Sjølien concludes: “So far, the partnership has been a very positive and mutually beneficial experience. We are confident that, with our shared values and combined expertise, Damen Folla is well-positioned to support the aquaculture industry, in Norway and globally, now and in the future.”
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)