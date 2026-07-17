Damen Folla: Combined expertise for future-facing fish farming

Extended vessel portfolio

The partnership also offered the market access to a broader product portfolio – combining Folla Maritime’s smaller aluminium craft with Damen’s larger, steel vessels for operations farther from shore.

Van den Berg says: “One of the first steps we have taken has been to broaden our portfolio of vessels. This includes the development of new catamarans, workboats, service vessels, and personnel transfer craft.

“This involves a lot of collaboration locally. In the expansion of our portfolio we are working closely together with our clients, suppliers and other partners in Norway. Our shared experience and expertise ensure the development of a range of vessels with utmost relevance to the industry.” says Otto Sjølien, CEO of Damen Folla.

The partnership also provides the Norwegian market with easier access to Damen’s portfolio of services beyond the vessel. This includes a range of support designed to span the entire lifecycle of a vessel, such as training in vessel operation, spare parts packages, and technical assistance.

As part of the Damen Group, Damen Folla is able to offer its clients a range of competitive chartering and financing solutions. With this, Damen Folla aims to lower entry barriers, ensuring that more businesses have access to modern, efficient maritime solutions.

Competitive chartering and finance

As part of the Damen Group, Damen Folla is able to offer its clients a range of competitive chartering and financing solutions. With this, Damen Folla aims to lower entry barriers, ensuring that more businesses have access to modern, efficient maritime solutions.

Sjølien concludes: “So far, the partnership has been a very positive and mutually beneficial experience. We are confident that, with our shared values and combined expertise, Damen Folla is well-positioned to support the aquaculture industry, in Norway and globally, now and in the future.”