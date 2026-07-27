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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - VAN BEEST BV

What's New28 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

GREEN PIN® AQUACULTURE RANGE   

Van beest july 26 Fishfarmers MainImage 1400x800 V2

When you invest time to grow your fish, you want your cage farming system to stay secure. Even under extreme marine conditions. Your underwater cages and mooring system need shackles, chain, mooring bolts and other accessories that are below surface, but above standard. That is why the Green Pin® aquaculture range is the top choice for fish-farmers.

 

Find our full range at www.greenpin.com/aquaculture

Green PinMooring and AnchoringProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingVan Beest
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