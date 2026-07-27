AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - UCO - UNDERWATER CONTRACTING LTD

The Foover Compact is a game-changing solution for mortality removal in aquaculture.

Integrated electric pumps replace noisy surface combustion engines, delivering quiet, efficient and effective operations. Its patented suction system provides excellent recovery performance. A detachable ROV adds versatility for farm work including but not limited to mooring checks, net inspections, and use with the NetFix system, patching tools or UCO’s additional ROV Tooling range.



Backed by UCO’s extensive industry experience, it is a high-performance, multi-purpose, subsea solution.

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