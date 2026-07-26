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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - SUBSEA COMMERCIAL SERVICES LTD

What's New27 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

Subsea Commercial Services offers high quality inspection using state of the art ROV technology.

SCS Blueye Robotics X3 ROV removing knife inside fish pen illustration May 26

SCS delivers professional underwater inspection services using the Blueye X3 ROV – a compact, powerful remotely operated vehicle built for rapid deployment across marine, freshwater and offshore environments, and a safer, faster alternative to diver-based inspections. SCS brings operational expertise across marine and subsea sectors, modern ROV assets maintained to professional standards, and the flexibility to inspection requirements. We tailor service delivery to the specifics of each project.

 

www.subcomservices.com

aquaculture UK 2026Products and InnovationsROVSea FarmingSubsea Commercial Servicesunderwater services and products
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