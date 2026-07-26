AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - SUBSEA COMMERCIAL SERVICES LTD

SCS delivers professional underwater inspection services using the Blueye X3 ROV – a compact, powerful remotely operated vehicle built for rapid deployment across marine, freshwater and offshore environments, and a safer, faster alternative to diver-based inspections. SCS brings operational expertise across marine and subsea sectors, modern ROV assets maintained to professional standards, and the flexibility to inspection requirements. We tailor service delivery to the specifics of each project.

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