AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - SUBSEA COMMERCIAL SERVICES LTD

Subsea Commercial Services offers high quality inspection using state of the art ROV technology.
SCS delivers professional underwater inspection services using the Blueye X3 ROV – a compact, powerful remotely operated vehicle built for rapid deployment across marine, freshwater and offshore environments, and a safer, faster alternative to diver-based inspections. SCS brings operational expertise across marine and subsea sectors, modern ROV assets maintained to professional standards, and the flexibility to inspection requirements. We tailor service delivery to the specifics of each project.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)