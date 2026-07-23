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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - SMURFIT WESTROCK

What's New24 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

Our fibre-based fish and seafood packaging offers a sustainable alternative to traditional EPS while maintaining freshness and product integrity. 

Smurfit july 26 SW SEAFOOD ADVERTS IMG LS

Fully recyclable and plastic-free, the range is designed to provide dependable product protection, moisture resistance and thermal insulation across the cold chain. Suitable for fresh and frozen applications, it helps preserve product quality while improving storage and transport efficiency. A practical solution for seafood producers looking to meet growing sustainability and regulatory expectations.

 

www.smurfitkappa.com/uk

Aquaculture UKFood PackagingProcessingProduct Protection - Fillings or Packaging or FilmsProducts and InnovationsSmurfit Westrockunited kingdom
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