AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - SMURFIT WESTROCK

Our fibre-based fish and seafood packaging offers a sustainable alternative to traditional EPS while maintaining freshness and product integrity.

Fully recyclable and plastic-free, the range is designed to provide dependable product protection, moisture resistance and thermal insulation across the cold chain. Suitable for fresh and frozen applications, it helps preserve product quality while improving storage and transport efficiency. A practical solution for seafood producers looking to meet growing sustainability and regulatory expectations.

www.smurfitkappa.com/uk