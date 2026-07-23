AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - RS AQUA

Managing a fish farm is made simple when you have a suite of technology working together.

AquaMeasure monitors water quality parameters including dissolved oxygen, salinity, turbidity, and chlorophyll. When paired with AquaHub, remote access allows operators to adjust aeration and other parameters.

Using the Realfish Pro software, farmers can accurately assess fish size to optimise feeding and improve stock management. Together, this connected solution helps reduce feed costs, improve operational efficiency and keep remote sites running smoothly even in remote locations.

www.rsaqua.co.uk