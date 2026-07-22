AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - RICHARD PAUL RUSSELL LTD

A weather station can be vital for safety, and it is important to have records of actual conditions. Showing for the first time at Aquaculture 2026 was the latest WeatherFile.com solid-state internet connected weather station from Richard Paul Russell Ltd. With no moving parts it is well suited to harsh environments and provides high-quality professional solution for weather monitoring. Live readings and graphical trends can be seen on any connected device: smart phone, tablet or PC.

www.r-p-r.co.uk