AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - PROMEK AS

Tailored for efficiency — built for superior performance
Engineered for demanding marine environments, our aluminium workboats are developed in close collaboration with Norwegian aquaculture operators to ensure proven reliability in harsh conditions. Each vessel is purpose-designed for long-term performance, offering reduced maintenance, excellent corrosion resistance and significantly shorter build times than traditional steel boats. Fully customised to your operational needs — from deck layout to specialised equipment — our designs enhance productivity, streamline workflow and lower operating costs through precision engineering. The result is smoother operations, increased availability and improved efficiency across daily tasks.