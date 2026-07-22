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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - PROMEK AS

What's New23 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

Tailored for efficiency — built for superior performance 

PROCAT 15105FCH 01 Promek Jul 26

Engineered for demanding marine environments, our aluminium workboats are developed in close collaboration with Norwegian aquaculture operators to ensure proven reliability in harsh conditions. Each vessel is purpose-designed for long-term performance, offering reduced maintenance, excellent corrosion resistance and significantly shorter build times than traditional steel boats. Fully customised to your operational needs — from deck layout to specialised equipment — our designs enhance productivity, streamline workflow and lower operating costs through precision engineering. The result is smoother operations, increased availability and improved efficiency across daily tasks.

 

www.promek.no

aquaculture UK 2026Boats and BargesProducts and InnovationsPromekSea Farming
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