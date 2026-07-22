AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - PROMEK AS

Engineered for demanding marine environments, our aluminium workboats are developed in close collaboration with Norwegian aquaculture operators to ensure proven reliability in harsh conditions. Each vessel is purpose-designed for long-term performance, offering reduced maintenance, excellent corrosion resistance and significantly shorter build times than traditional steel boats. Fully customised to your operational needs — from deck layout to specialised equipment — our designs enhance productivity, streamline workflow and lower operating costs through precision engineering. The result is smoother operations, increased availability and improved efficiency across daily tasks.

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