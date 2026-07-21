AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE: OCEAN ECOLOGY

Ocean Ecology and Tritonia Scientific have strengthened their collaboration to deliver comprehensive environmental monitoring and regulatory compliance services to the aquaculture industry.

Combining Ocean Ecology’s expertise in marine environmental assessment with Tritonia’s specialist scientific and operational capabilities, the partnership supports fish farming operators in meeting environmental obligations, maintaining sustainable practices, and achieving regulatory compliance. Together, the organisations provide robust monitoring programmes, data-driven insights, and practical solutions that help safeguard marine ecosystems while supporting the continued growth of Scotland’s aquaculture sector.

www.ocean-ecology.com