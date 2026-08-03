AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - MOROV

MoROV is a Scottish subsea engineering company building ROV systems purpose‑designed for aquaculture.
We focus on reliable, operator‑friendly tools that make daily farm work safer, cleaner and more efficient. Every system is refined through on‑site feedback to ensure dependable performance in the conditions farmers face each day. This year we launched the ID‑1, a new inspection‑class ROV offering smarter data, expanded tooling options and robust capability.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)