AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - MOREDUN SCIENTIFIC

We work with pharmaceutical companies and other organisations to conduct efficacy and safety studies to the principles of GLP and VICH-GCP, the data generated is used to support the registration of a wide range of aquaculture products, including vaccines, anti-infectives and feed additives. We have an extensive portfolio of infectious disease models such as sea lice, micro jellyfish, PMCV, amoebic gill disease and more.

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