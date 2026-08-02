AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - MOREDUN SCIENTIFIC

Moredun Scientific delivers contract research services to support the development of fish health products.
We work with pharmaceutical companies and other organisations to conduct efficacy and safety studies to the principles of GLP and VICH-GCP, the data generated is used to support the registration of a wide range of aquaculture products, including vaccines, anti-infectives and feed additives. We have an extensive portfolio of infectious disease models such as sea lice, micro jellyfish, PMCV, amoebic gill disease and more.