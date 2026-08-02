AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - LINDGREN-PITMAN INC

The Stingray E230 is the most economical and reliable net cleaner on the market.
At a consumption rate of only 20 L of diesel per day, in times of unstable fuel prices the Stingray E230 is the strongest contender when choosing a new cleaner. Businesses can make their operational cost more economical while reducing environmental impact and improving fish welfare. In coming months, the Stingray E230 will have new technology to better clean the demands of farmers – stay tuned!
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
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