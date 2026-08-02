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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - LINDGREN-PITMAN INC

What's New03 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

 The Stingray E230 is the most economical and reliable net cleaner on the market.

Lindgren Pitman 01 7 2026 2 on deck

At a consumption rate of only 20 L of diesel per day, in times of unstable fuel prices the Stingray E230 is the strongest contender when choosing a new cleaner. Businesses can make their operational cost more economical while reducing environmental impact and improving fish welfare. In coming months, the Stingray E230 will have new technology to better clean the demands of farmers – stay tuned!

 

www.lpstingray.com

Lindgren-PitmanNet CleanersProducts and InnovationsSea FarmingStingray
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