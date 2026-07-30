AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - LAMOTTE EUROPE

The SpinTouch FX is a photometer designed for real-world users, from students to experienced technicians, working in research and fish farming environments. The SpinTouch FX provides fast and reliable water analysis that maintains water quality while protecting your assets. Accurate results are delivered seamlessly with no reagent mixing required. Our rugged, easily portable solution is ideal for on-site water testing across farms, facilities, and research labs.

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