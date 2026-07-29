AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - GRIFFIN AIR SYSTEMS

Exhibiting at Aquaculture UK gave Griffin Air Systems and SCC the opportunity to showcase our compressed air solutions.
The SCC Storm compressor range attracted strong interest due to its compact design, allowing units to fit through barge hatches without disassembly and offering extended six-month maintenance intervals. This enables faster installation, reduced labour, and significant time and cost savings. Switching to electric compressors replaces noisy, expensive diesel units, helping reduce noise and air pollution while improving working conditions across aquaculture operations.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)