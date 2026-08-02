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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - DAMEN GLOBAL SUPPORT BV

What's New03 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

In the fast-moving aquaculture sector, reliability and availability are critical. 

Damen PS jul 26 Aquaculture SeV 1508 Folla Power

The Aquaculture Service Vessel 1508 is a robust aluminium workboat engineered for demanding daily operations in fish farming environments. Offered with diesel, hybrid, or fully electric propulsion, it delivers efficient performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Crucially, vessels are available from stock, enabling immediate deployment.


Flexible charter and finance solutions further support operators in scaling capacity quickly and efficiently when operational requirements increase.

 

www.damen.com

Boats and BargesDamenProducts and InnovationsSea Farming
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Argyll & ButeArgyll & Bute£29,389 to £32,914 per annum£29,389 to £32,914 per annum
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