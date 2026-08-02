AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - DAMEN GLOBAL SUPPORT BV

In the fast-moving aquaculture sector, reliability and availability are critical.

The Aquaculture Service Vessel 1508 is a robust aluminium workboat engineered for demanding daily operations in fish farming environments. Offered with diesel, hybrid, or fully electric propulsion, it delivers efficient performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Crucially, vessels are available from stock, enabling immediate deployment.



Flexible charter and finance solutions further support operators in scaling capacity quickly and efficiently when operational requirements increase.

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