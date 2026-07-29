AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - CATCHCAM TECHNOLOGIES

Collecting accurate data in harsh marine conditions is no easy task, but the right technology can make it possible.

At CatchCam Technologies, we combine marine expertise with underwater technology to build custom camera and sensor systems around your specific operation. Engineered for the toughest underwater and on-deck conditions, our solutions help you gather actionable data. Whether you’re monitoring water quality, detecting algal blooms, ensuring regulatory compliance, or supporting sustainable practices, our technology helps you make informed, evidencebased decisions at your site.

Let’s work together - connect with us and visit catchcam.tech