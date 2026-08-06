AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - CANADIAN POND PRODUCTS

Bubble Tubing® concluded a successful showing at Aquaculture UK, engaging in valuable discussions and forming impactful industry connections.
The event also showcased SalmoAir®, our high‑efficiency upwelling diffuser designed for large aquaculture cages. Together, Bubble Tubing® and SalmoAir® demonstrated how bubble curtain and upwelling technologies enhance water quality, support fish welfare, and strengthen sustainable aquaculture operations, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and industry collaboration.
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