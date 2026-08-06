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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - CANADIAN POND PRODUCTS

What's New07 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

Bubble Tubing® concluded a successful showing at Aquaculture UK, engaging in valuable discussions and forming impactful industry connections.

Canadian Pond PR Image web

The event also showcased SalmoAir®, our high‑efficiency upwelling diffuser designed for large aquaculture cages. Together, Bubble Tubing® and SalmoAir® demonstrated how bubble curtain and upwelling technologies enhance water quality, support fish welfare, and strengthen sustainable aquaculture operations, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and industry collaboration.

www.canadianpond.ca

Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service) 

What is Bubble Tubing® and how is it used in aquaculture?What is SalmoAir® and where is it deployed?Which company manufactures Bubble Tubing® and SalmoAir®?How do bubble curtains improve water quality in cages?What benefits do upwelling diffusers offer large aquaculture cages?
Aeration Equipmentaquaculture UK 2026Bubble CurtainsCanadaCanadian Pond ProductsProducts and InnovationsSea Farming
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