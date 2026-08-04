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AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - AURANTA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH STIM

What's New05 Aug 2026by Janice Johnston

AuraAqua is a natural functional solution developed to support fish health, resilience and performance.

 

Auraaqua Product and Service to use for Stim July 26

In fish farming, the gut plays an important role beyond digestion. It helps support nutrient absorption, immune function and the fish’s ability to cope with everyday production challenges. For feed producers and aquaculture partners, AuraAqua offers a practical way to add natural gut health support into aquafeed programmes, helping fish stay robust, perform consistently and support more sustainable production.

www.auranta.ie

www.stim.uk

AuraAquaAurantaFeed & Feed systemsFinfish - otherFish Health & WelfaresalmonSea FarmingStim
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