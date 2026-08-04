AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - AURANTA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH STIM

AuraAqua is a natural functional solution developed to support fish health, resilience and performance.
In fish farming, the gut plays an important role beyond digestion. It helps support nutrient absorption, immune function and the fish’s ability to cope with everyday production challenges. For feed producers and aquaculture partners, AuraAqua offers a practical way to add natural gut health support into aquafeed programmes, helping fish stay robust, perform consistently and support more sustainable production.
Why not try these links to see what our Fish Farmer AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)