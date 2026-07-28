AQUACULTURE UK SHOWCASE - APPLIED ACOUSTICS

The Applied Acoustics Vesta subsea positioning system gives fish farmers an affordable, reliable way to keep track of underwater operations.

Whether monitoring divers or ROVs, Vesta provides accurate positioning to make net inspections, maintenance and repair work quicker, safer and more efficient. Easy to deploy and simple to operate, Vesta is built for the demands of aquaculture, delivering dependable performance without unnecessary complexity. It’s a practical, cost-effective solution that helps reduce downtime and keep farm operations running smoothly.

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