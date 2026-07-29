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AQUACULTURE UK - DMN WESTINGHOUSE

What's New30 Jul 2026by Janice Johnston

Simplifying feed handling in aquaculture with multiport diverter technology.

DMN Westinghouse 26 06 2026 M TDV Image 3 LOW RES

DMN-WESTINGHOUSE’s improved M-TDV multiport diverter valve is helping aquaculture processors simplify pneumatic conveying systems for feed and bulk materials. Designed to deliver up to 14 routing options in a single compact unit, it reduces installation footprint, control complexity and maintenance points. A smooth internal flow path with minimal bends helps protect feed integrity by limiting degradation and pressure loss. With hygienic options and easy in-line servicing, the M-TDV supports efficient, reliable performance for feed producers, processors and bulk handling operations across the aquaculture industry.

 

www.dmnwestinghouse.com

DMN WestinghouseFeed & Feed systemsProducts and InnovationsSea Farming
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