AQUACULTURE UK - DMN WESTINGHOUSE

DMN-WESTINGHOUSE’s improved M-TDV multiport diverter valve is helping aquaculture processors simplify pneumatic conveying systems for feed and bulk materials. Designed to deliver up to 14 routing options in a single compact unit, it reduces installation footprint, control complexity and maintenance points. A smooth internal flow path with minimal bends helps protect feed integrity by limiting degradation and pressure loss. With hygienic options and easy in-line servicing, the M-TDV supports efficient, reliable performance for feed producers, processors and bulk handling operations across the aquaculture industry.

www.dmnwestinghouse.com