Opinion: Life, death and puppies

Here I sit, trying to compose an article whilst watching over the two little puppies born to our dog Gilly about three weeks ago. I know the meaning of distraction! Currently one puppy is trying to climb over the top of the other with little regard for decorum or respect.

We only have two puppies, because there was a tragedy the night Gilly gave birth. We lost four puppies and Gilly had to have a caesarean. One puppy was born at midnight and we had to wait till 5am for the last one to survive. It had to have a massage for 45 minutes before it finally decided to live. The first one did not get fed till 6.30am which was a long wait for food. As you might surmise she is rather keen on her food now!

Having just returned from my farm in Orkney, where as usual death is never far around the corner with either lambs or calves, the tale of Gilly seems all too familiar. It is a side to stock rearing which is rarely discussed. My guess is that, rather like the general public, we don’t like the idea of death, especially as in our case it is so closely related to failure. Yet it is so much a part of what we do. The animals we rear are destined for death, just as we are, though hopefully we live much longer, but the public have this strange idea that there are not many deaths in the rearing process.

Nature is not sentimental

In the days when some of the more hypocritical wild salmon lobbyists were farmers, they would try to lecture me on the mortality levels in salmon farming as if they were extraordinary. Of course the comparisons are ridiculous. In the wild a hen salmon will produce thousands of eggs and from them only two or three adults will survive. Higher mammals produce much less progeny for the same end result.

What persists still, however, is the idea that a 65% survival on a salmon farm is a poor result. The government even get involved, tutting as if they have the faintest idea what is going on. I know that on many occasions we have hit utterly extraordinary survivals from the smolt stage but in a funny sort of way, this has encouraged government to believe that this is possible on a regular basis.

So often I hear that the government ought to shut down farms which can’t achieve survival rates equivalent to land farming. They don’t get very far with me before the word “stupid” gets used, and not just about the concept they are proposing.

However, as I was walking this morning, it occurred to me how lucky I have been to have had the career I have had. It is true that I can remember many days when death dominated the agenda. The time when the water failed to the hatchery in the early days and we had egg incubators with no flow. We lost a large number but saved some.

Or when a good friend of mine came back to his hatchery in the morning only to find that some early rising tourist had walked past his water supply and tried to see what happened if he opened the sluice gate. My chum lost all of his fish. We could talk about the horror of lifting a pen to find that marauding seals have bitten open the stomach of hundreds of salmon only to suck out the liver and move on. Yet I still think I have been phenomenally lucky.

For a very large part of my life I got to spend my days at sea with people who faced the same challenges as me, and (nearly always) with good humour. Some of the jokes and laughs stay with me to this day, just as the hard times and the deaths do. In my view, it is a sign of a life well-lived.

I can’t remember who said it but the saying was: “If one of my organs is in good condition at the time of my death, I will not have lived properly”.

My life in aquaculture was wonderfully exhausting, stressful and exhilarating. I hope I manage to keep going a good while yet; I haven’t done all of my organs in nearly well enough!