Opinion: Are we heading for Soylent Green?

As I was sitting here thinking about this article, I came across the new Farmwatch feature on the BBC’s website. It made me think that we have probably reached ground zero in terms of the public’s connection to food production.

The level it is pitched at is so low that it shows the degree of ignorance that is out there. Added to that is the persistent idea that farmers are the destroyers of the countryside and hate to protect the environment.

Of course government is very happy to let the farmers take the fall but the bulk of current practices so decried by the likes of Chris Packham have been massively exacerbated by successive governments’ lack of understanding. Added to this, the civil service is filled with few people experienced in rural affairs and many who would describe themselves as activists.

There are so few people involved in policy making for the countryside, including the marine environment, that have any real ken about what it is we do. It is notable that the Scottish government seconded someone into the fisheries department from the wild salmon lobby but to my knowledge has never seconded anyone into the department from fish farming.

Too often the Chris Packhams of this world get listened to before someone works out that not only are farmers good people, but they are trying to make a reasonable living whilst trying to feed the country.

For those who don’t remember Soylent Green, it is a dystopian film made back in the 1970s about a time when food is scarce and people are being fed a new source of food called "Soylent Green". A detective becomes obsessed with finding out what it is, only to discover (spoiler alert!) that it is made from the carcasses of human beings.

It is a very dark film, and the reasoning for the production of this food is little discussed. It is not hard to surmise that the cause might have been an ever-dwindling level of real food production matched to an ever-increasing population who want easy meals requiring no thought.

When you match these with a planning system rigged against new enterprise, predisposition against fertiliser use, overweening regulation and a long-term view that food should be cheap, it is easy to see how food could become produced in factories from any source that is readily available and plentiful. I am not suggesting that such a thing could happen in my lifetime (or I sincerely hope not) but you can see how it might. I am told that government is very aware of the fragility of our food security, but that is not the same as understanding what to do.