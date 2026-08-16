Opinion: A new frontier for Scottish salmon

Owen Richards Deputy Head of Mission at the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru with Kedarnath Reddy of Sashimi Foods
Tavish Scott sets out why the first major shipment of Scottish salmon to India marks a historic milestone and how unlocking further global markets relies on smarter regulation at home
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