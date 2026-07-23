Opinion: A meeting of minds

In this month’s Fish Farmer, you can read reports from the Aquaculture UK show, which this year was held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. My immediate view was that the exhibition felt much more grown up, being held in a building rather than a large marquee. It just had a completely different feel.
It will be interesting to see whether the organisers felt the move from Aviemore was a success or not. I think it had a more international feel than previous shows in terms of exhibitors, but it probably needed to also attract more international visitors too.
This was not the first time that the event has been held in Glasgow. It is hard to believe that the first time the exhibition moved south was 25 years ago. If I remember correctly, the organiser was Dr Peter Landless, who had been originally instrumental in bringing farmers together for a get-together at the Corran Hall in Oban in the 1980s. The idea was to have a meeting where views and experiences could be exchanged. I am not sure that it could be called a conference, but it was a similar idea.
When I first attended, I remember that four or five companies were exhibiting with very basic stands in the foyer. This was the origin of the present day event, but it was first and foremost a talking shop with exhibitors as an afterthought. This is very different from Aquaculture UK 2026 which was definitely an exhibition of industry suppliers, many of whom provided equipment and services which were new to me. It was quite a learning curve as I toured round the exhibition space.
The move to Glasgow also brought with it a new industry conference, held in two spaces within the venue – the Keynote Theatre and the Innovation Theatre. As someone who spoke at this event, I am not sure it fully worked as space was limited and, as the space was open, it meant that the general hubbub of the exhibition extended into the “theatre”. Of course, the priority of those organising the event was the exhibition with the conference a secondary draw.
I mention this because I would argue that the lack of a major conference has been in my opinion a major deficiency for aquaculture in general and, in particular, for the salmon farming industry. Just to give one example, the lack of such a forum has meant that the industry has not heard from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) as to what they are expecting from the Sea Lice Risk Framework even though it will be the salmon farming industry that will be impacted.
Meanwhile, because the angling fraternity do have an annual conference, SEPA made an appearance there as long ago as 2024, which can be viewed on You Tube.
I believe that the loss of an opportunity for an open exchange of views goes a lot deeper than missing out on hearing about new regulation. I have now spoken at a conference in Norway this year as well as Glasgow and both events were very different.
During the winter months, Norway holds several different conferences, and all appear to be well attended. Certainly, there were about 400 people listening to my presentation on sea lice as well as about 15 other presentations covering a wide range of topics which were detailed in a glossy conference brochure listing all those attending. This would have been impressive if it had been held in Scotland, but other conferences were being held within days.
The attendance is high because these conferences are a way to pass on new information and for those attending to meet and talk to others in the sector.
The Norwegian conference reminded me of the early days of Scottish conferences because, whilst the conference took place in a very large hotel meeting room, a number of companies exhibited their wares and services in the hotel lobby. These exhibitors were a far cry from those in the hall in Glasgow, offering very simple displays that could probably be packed up into the boot of a car. It was low key but during the intervals, the exhibitors appeared to be very busy. Even the most effective conference does not have to be a complicated event.
Will we ever see a similar event take place in Scotland? The problem is that there aren’t the same drivers for conferences as there is in Norway, so we need to take a different approach. Earlier this year it was announced that SAIC (the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Cluster) had received £1.4m a year from the Crown Estate with the aim of supporting all parts of the aquaculture sector, especially with innovation.
Perhaps SAIC could be innovative and create a new forum for the industry in the form of an annual conference and discussion forum. SAIC has previously funded workshops and other meetings, so a full-blown conference is not unrealistic and is not a gigantic step from what they have done before.
Given the right encouragement, we could even see the first of such conferences take place early in 2027 discussing the issues that are of real concern to the industry – and that is what really matters.
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