Opinion: A meeting of minds

In this month’s Fish Farmer, you can read reports from the Aquaculture UK show, which this year was held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. My immediate view was that the exhibition felt much more grown up, being held in a building rather than a large marquee. It just had a completely different feel.

It will be interesting to see whether the organisers felt the move from Aviemore was a success or not. I think it had a more international feel than previous shows in terms of exhibitors, but it probably needed to also attract more international visitors too.

This was not the first time that the event has been held in Glasgow. It is hard to believe that the first time the exhibition moved south was 25 years ago. If I remember correctly, the organiser was Dr Peter Landless, who had been originally instrumental in bringing farmers together for a get-together at the Corran Hall in Oban in the 1980s. The idea was to have a meeting where views and experiences could be exchanged. I am not sure that it could be called a conference, but it was a similar idea.

When I first attended, I remember that four or five companies were exhibiting with very basic stands in the foyer. This was the origin of the present day event, but it was first and foremost a talking shop with exhibitors as an afterthought. This is very different from Aquaculture UK 2026 which was definitely an exhibition of industry suppliers, many of whom provided equipment and services which were new to me. It was quite a learning curve as I toured round the exhibition space.

The move to Glasgow also brought with it a new industry conference, held in two spaces within the venue – the Keynote Theatre and the Innovation Theatre. As someone who spoke at this event, I am not sure it fully worked as space was limited and, as the space was open, it meant that the general hubbub of the exhibition extended into the “theatre”. Of course, the priority of those organising the event was the exhibition with the conference a secondary draw.

I mention this because I would argue that the lack of a major conference has been in my opinion a major deficiency for aquaculture in general and, in particular, for the salmon farming industry. Just to give one example, the lack of such a forum has meant that the industry has not heard from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) as to what they are expecting from the Sea Lice Risk Framework even though it will be the salmon farming industry that will be impacted.

Meanwhile, because the angling fraternity do have an annual conference, SEPA made an appearance there as long ago as 2024, which can be viewed on You Tube.