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Work starts on new Mowi hatchery

News08 Sep 2026by Vince McDonagh

Work has started on a  large-scale expansion of Mowi Norge’s hatchery at Salsbruket north of Trondheim . The current administration building will now be demolished to make way for a completely new building and a new starter feeding department for salmon.

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How the new facility will look (image Blom Arkitekter AS) Vince spt 26
How the new facility will look (image Blom Arkitekter AS)
The facility covers more than 12,000 square metres and has adopted a technology where 99.9% of the water is recycled.
 
The plant will be one of the world’s largest when it comes to the production of large smolt.
 
The existing flow-through facility, which utilizes water from the Opløye River, is undergoing massive upgrades. The current administration building is being demolished to make way for a new, modern structure.
 
This new facility will feature specialised hatchery capacity for salmon eggs and fry, a brand-new first-feeding department, increased facility heating capacity, and advanced operational space.
 
The contractor GL-bygg has secured the main contract and its managing director of GL-bygg, Stig Olav Barlien, told the newspaper Namdalsavisa that he was very pleased to have secured the deal.
 
He says that they have already completed several projects for Mowi in the past and was happy to continue the collaboration. The project at Salsbruket had come about through a longer phase of collaboration.
 
“ For us, collaboration is about getting involved in the project early, contributing experience from execution and finding solutions together with a focus on quality, function, feasibility and good economics. We are now looking forward to moving into the execution phase, said Barlien.
 
“This is an important local contract for GL-bygg, which helps to secure work for both its own employees and local partners in the future, “ he added.
 
Mowi said that as the client they place emphasis on using local contractors where appropriate.
 
The new hatchery is scheduled for completion and the first egg stocking by January 2028, with the first commercial smolt deliveries anticipated by the following November.
 
Mowi production manager Thomas Netland said that the project was an important investment measure that will strengthen both biosecurity, fish welfare and production capacity in the region.
 
He added that keeping the fish on-site through their earliest life stages reduces handling and transportation risks, while maximising the biological efficiency of their existing freshwater access rights
 
The AKVA group will be the process supplier for the new plant. 
 

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What other Mowi hatcheries use recycled-water systems for large smolt production?How is Mowi expanding large-smolt production elsewhere?What technologies does AKVA group supply to salmon hatcheries?Why are salmon producers raising larger smolt before sea transfer?How do modern hatcheries improve biosecurity while reducing fish handling?
Land Based Farming & HatcheriesMowiNorwaysite construction
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