Wellfish Tech hires senior feed executive as FD

WellFish Tech has appointed Erik Tveteraas as Group Finance Director, as the company prepares for the next phase of international growth.

WellFish Tech is an aquaculture diagnostics company that provides non‑lethal, blood‑biochemistry based health and welfare monitoring and diagnostics for farmed fish, primarily salmon and trout.

Erik Tveteraas brings a career built at the intersection of aquaculture investment and growth-stage finance. He spent five years at NuFrontiers, the corporate venture capital arm of Nutreco, parent company of global feed business Skretting, where he managed investments across aquaculture farming technologies, fish health, data-driven precision farming, and alternative proteins. He joins from his role as CFO at Norwegian Mycelium (NoMy).

Tveteraas said: "The salmon paradox is a real phenomenon. This is the most industrialised, technologically advanced species in aquaculture, and yet mortality rates remain at a level that would not be tolerated in any other protein category.

“The direction of travel from regulators, from consumers, and from capital markets towards improving fish welfare is clear, and that shift has direct implications for how producers manage health. WellFish Tech has built the right product for this moment.

“The value proposition of near-instant biological intelligence seamlessly integrated with customers’ farming operations, a well-structured subscription-based, recurring revenue model, and the physical component of the service – the proprietary blood sampling and analytics – creates a barrier to entry that pure software or AI-based competitors simply cannot replicate. That combination is rare, and it is what brought me here."

"Erik has seen the aquaculture technology space from the inside, as an investor and as an operator," said Charlie Granfelt, CEO, WellFish Tech. "He has seen what separates companies that scale successfully from those that do not. That perspective is exactly what we need at this stage of WellFish Tech’s development. Having someone of Erik’s calibre help us capitalise on that position is a significant step forward for the company."