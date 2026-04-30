Waterside vows to fight on after Competition Appeals Tribunal setback

‘The claim has a sound basis’

Anne Heal, Director of Waterside said: “We are disappointed that the Tribunal has not certified the claim in its current form, but it’s important to note that it indicated the claim has a sound basis and that we have been invited to return with a revised approach. The judgment makes clear that this is the type of claim that can properly be brought on behalf of consumers, and that there should be a route for people to recover losses where they have paid unfairly high prices for salmon."

“This claim was brought to secure compensation for millions of consumers who may otherwise have no realistic way to recover those losses. It is supported by detailed economic analysis and sits alongside wider scrutiny of the salmon industry, including action by the European Commission, investigations by the United States Department of Justice, and similar claims brought by major UK retailers.

“We will now consider the Tribunal’s guidance carefully, particularly on distribution and costs, always with a view to securing the best possible outcome for consumers.”

Despite refusing to certify the CPO, the Tribunal did not strike out Waterside’s claim, and suggested that it seek an alternative approach to ensure costs are limited, for example, by coordinating efforts with the lawsuit being led by Asda and Tesco. Waterside was also urged to find a better way to ensure that the proceeds of any claim could be fairly distributed.

Anne Heal said: “When the claim was developed, there were no prescriptive rules on class representative fees, so the approach was benchmarked against comparable CAT proceedings that had been certified at the time and designed to be proportionate, reflecting the fact that the PCR role is a serious professional appointment involving significant obligations and responsibilities on behalf of millions of consumers.

“I had already indicated to the Tribunal, as mentioned in the judgment, that the PCR would be willing to cap remuneration and was open to any guidance from the Tribunal. I remain open to adjusting the structure where appropriate.”

Commenting on the case, law firm Macfarlanes said: “Waterside represents a significant development in the case law on the Tribunal’s approach to certification. The outcome is particularly notable given that the underlying claim is a relatively straightforward one. It is clear that where distribution challenges are evident from the outset, they must be addressed at the certification stage.

“Where the cost-benefit analysis in light of likely take-up suggests an outcome predominantly for the benefit of lawyers and litigation funders, rather than class members, the CPO application may well be refused. This position appears to reflect public comments recently made by the Tribunal President, Mrs Justice Kelyn Bacon.

“Class representatives must demonstrate a realistic pathway to delivering value to the class, and where parallel proceedings exist, cost synergies should be explored and evidenced. Finally, it can be expected that remuneration arrangements for class representatives and their advisory panels will continue to be closely scrutinised.”