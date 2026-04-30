Waterside vows to fight on after Competition Appeals Tribunal setback

The company set up to fight a class action on behalf of UK consumers against the big salmon producers has said it is not giving up, despite an adverse ruling from the Competition Appeals Tribunal on its legal status.
Waterside Class Ltd launched its class action claim in 2024 on behalf of an estimated 35-44m consumers who purchased Atlantic salmon in the UK between October 2015 and May 2019, claiming that some of the biggest names in salmon farming manipulated the spot price for salmon in Norway, causing UK customers to lose out.
As part of the claim process, Waterside had applied for a collective proceedings order (CPO), which is required to pursue a class action, but this was thrown out earlier this month by the Competition Appeals Tribunal. The CAT ruled that the claim had prima facie merit, since any finding that the salmon companies had been involved in cartel-type arrangements – something which all the producers concerned categorically deny – would imply that consumers had suffered a loss as a result.
The CAT found, however, that Waterside had not been able to justify the costs and benefits of class action proceedings. For example, it was unclear how any damges won might be distributed among the consumers affected, or what the likely level of take-up might be.
The Tribunal also found that Waterside had not produced a satisfactory litigation plan – for example, the opportunity to find synergies, therefore cost savings, with the parallel lawsuits being brought against the salmon producers by UK supermarkets had not, it appeared, been properly explored – and there needed to be better safeguards to ensure that the costs of the process were being managed in the interest of the claimant group. This included the cost of Waterside’s director, at £300 per hour.
The Tribunal observed that “class representatives self-authorising fees of this magnitude is undesirable and gives rise to a potential blurring of the lines between the interests of the class representative and the interests of the legal advisers and funders which they are required to scrutinise”.
Anne Heal, Director of Waterside said: “We are disappointed that the Tribunal has not certified the claim in its current form, but it’s important to note that it indicated the claim has a sound basis and that we have been invited to return with a revised approach. The judgment makes clear that this is the type of claim that can properly be brought on behalf of consumers, and that there should be a route for people to recover losses where they have paid unfairly high prices for salmon."
“This claim was brought to secure compensation for millions of consumers who may otherwise have no realistic way to recover those losses. It is supported by detailed economic analysis and sits alongside wider scrutiny of the salmon industry, including action by the European Commission, investigations by the United States Department of Justice, and similar claims brought by major UK retailers.
“We will now consider the Tribunal’s guidance carefully, particularly on distribution and costs, always with a view to securing the best possible outcome for consumers.”
Despite refusing to certify the CPO, the Tribunal did not strike out Waterside’s claim, and suggested that it seek an alternative approach to ensure costs are limited, for example, by coordinating efforts with the lawsuit being led by Asda and Tesco. Waterside was also urged to find a better way to ensure that the proceeds of any claim could be fairly distributed.
Anne Heal said: “When the claim was developed, there were no prescriptive rules on class representative fees, so the approach was benchmarked against comparable CAT proceedings that had been certified at the time and designed to be proportionate, reflecting the fact that the PCR role is a serious professional appointment involving significant obligations and responsibilities on behalf of millions of consumers.
“I had already indicated to the Tribunal, as mentioned in the judgment, that the PCR would be willing to cap remuneration and was open to any guidance from the Tribunal. I remain open to adjusting the structure where appropriate.”
Commenting on the case, law firm Macfarlanes said: “Waterside represents a significant development in the case law on the Tribunal’s approach to certification. The outcome is particularly notable given that the underlying claim is a relatively straightforward one. It is clear that where distribution challenges are evident from the outset, they must be addressed at the certification stage.
“Where the cost-benefit analysis in light of likely take-up suggests an outcome predominantly for the benefit of lawyers and litigation funders, rather than class members, the CPO application may well be refused. This position appears to reflect public comments recently made by the Tribunal President, Mrs Justice Kelyn Bacon.
“Class representatives must demonstrate a realistic pathway to delivering value to the class, and where parallel proceedings exist, cost synergies should be explored and evidenced. Finally, it can be expected that remuneration arrangements for class representatives and their advisory panels will continue to be closely scrutinised.”