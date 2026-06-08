New research has shown there is probably little viral and bacterial infection passing from farmed salmon to wild fish in the sea.

Farmed salmon do not appear to transmit many pathogens to their wild equivalents, study finds

Farmed salmon do not appear to transmit many pathogens to their wild equivalents, study finds

The study was carried out by the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, which has just published its findings.

Institute researcher Abdullah S. Madhun said: “We found infection in only two fish. It was in young salmon (post smolt) from the Sognefjord where a low amount of the PMC virus was detected.”

The PMC virus can cause cardiomyopathy syndrome (CMS), also known as heart failure. The disease is chronic and develops slowly. It can cause both reduced animal welfare and acute mortality in fish.

Madhun points out that the amount of virus found was very low.

In addition, the fish were tested for PRV1 (the virus that can cause cardiomyopathy (CMV)) and R. salmoninarum (the virus that can cause bacterial kidney disease (BKD). No fish were found to be infected with either of these.

The report says heart and muscle inflammation is a contagious viral disease that affects a large proportion of farmed salmon in the sea phase in all production areas.