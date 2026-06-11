University of Stirling leads Far East vaccine project

A team from the University of Stirling, in Scotland, has been helping fish farmers in the Far East to protect their stock from disease and reduce the spread of anti-microbial resistance – but one of the biggest challenges has been to address the level of “vaccine hesitancy” in the sector.

Around two decades ago, the University’s researchers identified one of the most serious diseases affecting freshwater pangasius catfish (Pangasius bocourti), often sold in the UK as “basa”.

As well as carrying out extensive work on the disease’s impact, diagnostics and wider socio-economic consequences, the university collaborated with a pharmaceutical company to develop the first commercially licensed vaccine for pangasius. As Stirling’s Professor Margaret Crumlish explained, however, the vaccine itself proved to be only part of the solution. She said: “Despite its availability, farmers largely chose not to use it."

That highlighted a key issue: technical solutions alone are not enough. At the same time, farmers remain heavily reliant on antibiotics, which has led to the rapid development of antimicrobial and multidrug resistance, resulting in treatment failures at farm level. This is bad for the fish, environmental and human health.”

With funding from the Canadian International Development Research Centre and UK Department of Health and Social Care Innovative Veterinary Solutions for Antimicrobial Resistance (InnoVet-AMR), the Stirling team set out to address this. It was one of 11 international projects funded under the programme and brought together colleagues in Vietnam and Stirling across biology, aquaculture, psychology and economics.

Professor Crumlish explained: “We delivered two main outputs. The first was the development of a novel polyvalent vaccine. The second was a large-scale survey, led by colleagues in psychology and behavioural economics, to understand why farmers were hesitant to vaccinate their fish and help us identify potential barriers to fish vaccination as well as catalysts to drive vaccine uptake in the future.”

Phase two of the project focuses on moving the vaccine further along the development pipeline. This includes understanding the immune response and duration of protection, as well as exploring whether Covid-19 public health messaging around vaccination influenced farmers’ attitudes to fish vaccination.

Professor Crumlish said: “This work has now taken place in Thailand where, with colleagues from Kasetsart University, we’ve just completed surveys with 400 tilapia farmers. This will help guide the types of vaccines we develop in the future and reduce vaccine hesitancy in the Southeast Asian aquaculture sector.”