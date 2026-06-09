UK consumers eating their way through 81,000 tons of salmon

Sales of salmon in the UK have surged to almost £1.6 billion as demand for the country’s favourite fish continues to grow.

New figures show more than 81,000 tons of salmon were sold in the 12 months to April, with volumes up 8.5% and sales value up 7.3%.

While sales of fish overall have remained largely unchanged, salmon continues to grow strongly. Families turn to lighter, healthier meals over the summer, with salmon well suited to barbecues, salads, simple dinners, and World Cup match-day platters.

Salmon accounted for almost a third of all fish sales in the UK and one fifth of total fish volumes, underlining its position as the nation’s most popular seafood choice. It remains the leading fish category in UK retail, with sales worth more than three times cod or tuna, its nearest competitors, and almost twice the volume of cod.

Industry body Salmon Scotland said the results reflect strong consumer demand for Scottish salmon, raised in the waters off the Highlands and islands.

Fresh salmon accounted for £1.47 billion of total sales, including £481 million worth of smoked salmon.

Scottish salmon also remains the UK’s largest food export, generating more than £1 billion annually for the economy and supporting jobs and investment in coastal and rural communities.

Dietitians recommend that adults and children should eat two portions of fish every week, including one portion of oily fish such as salmon.

A single portion of Scottish salmon provides more than 70 per cent of daily vitamin D requirements, as well as high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids.