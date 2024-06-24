UK class action seeking £382m from leading salmon farmers
News24 Jun 2024by Vince McDonagh
A group representing British consumers is pressing ahead with a claim for compensation from Norwegian salmon farmers over alleged price fixing – and it has put a figure on it.
The figures sought on b
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