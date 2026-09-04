Two men accused of selling unfit salmon

Two men in Norway have been accused of selling farmed salmon worth millions of krone that was totally unfit to eat.

Salmon on ice: but the two men in this case were accusaed of selling substandard produce

Salmon on ice: but the two men in this case were accusaed of selling substandard produce

The Norwegian crime investigation agency Økokrim believes that it is one of most serious cases of its kind yet.



If proved, the case could be potentially damaging for the Norwegian salmon industry.



According to the national broadcaster NRK, the unnamed men, who are thought to be executives, sold more than 550 tons of salmon to customers at home and abroad with a value of more than NOK 23 million (almost £2m).



The sale is said to have taken place in the Nordmøre region south of Trondheim over a five year period between 2018 and 2023. The men are also accused of selling fish that was illegally farmed.



NRK says: “At that time, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority had tried to track down where the fish had gone, but had to determine that it had probably ended up on the plates of unknowing customers.



"The violation is considered to have occurred under particularly aggravating circumstances because it occurred on a large scale and on many occasions over a longer period of time, was known and/or decided by responsible persons in the company and/or had a greater financial benefit for the company," the indictment states.



During the same period, they are accused of having sold several hundred tons of farmed salmon with wounds and malformations to a German customer for over NOK 24 million.



The case, which is likely to last several days, will come before the Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court in January.



The men’s lawyers have said there will be no comment at present.