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Three independent farmers in takeover deal for Arctic Seafood Group

News20 Jul 2026by Robert Outram

A group of Norwegian salmon farmers—Sjybol, Kobbvaglaks, and Selsoyvik Havbruk—has reached an agreement to acquire the Norway-based seafood trading company Arctic Seafood Group.

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Nygardskjoen 008 Arctic Seafood Group
Nygardskjoen fish farm (photo: Arctic Seafood Group)

The deal was announced on 17 July. The three purchasers are all local aquaculture companies that produce salmon in the Helgeland region of northern Norway.

 

As part of the deal, the consortium will gain ownership of assets such as Organic Seafarm, which has a licensed maximum biomass (MTB) of 1,856 metric tonnes for salmon production. Organic Seafarm operates three farming sites in Nordfjorden and maintains its own operational team, land facilities, and control center.

 

Following the acquisition, Sjybol—the parent company of Norwegian salmon producer Lovundlaks—will emerge as the largest shareholder with a 49% ownership stake, while Kobbvaglaks and Selsoyvik Havbruk will each hold 25.5%.

 

“It is positive that small and medium-sized players can come together to strengthen local ownership in the region, especially at a time when consolidation in the industry is the norm,” Sjybol Managing Director Jorgen Aakre said.

 

Arctic Seafood Group Managing Director Nicolaj Weiergang added: “We are very pleased with the group that will take responsibility for the company’s further development. This ensures local anchoring and helps preserve value creation, jobs, and expertise along the coast.

 

“With skilled employees, a clear focus on profitable operations, and strong biological performance, we are well positioned to compete with the largest players in the market.”

 

Arctic Seafood GroupInvestment and Finance - MarineNorwayOrganic SeafarmsalmonSea Farming
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