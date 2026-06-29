ao link
Sectors
NEWS
What's New
Business Directory
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
E-editions
JOBS
MORE
Register
Fish Farmer
My Profile
My Account
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
Fish Farmer
Contact us
Advertise
Login
Register
My Account

Thistle Seafoods owner buys into seafood derivatives business Hofseth BioCare

News29 Jun 2026by Vince McDonagh

The Jersey-based investment vehicle Scatterty Holdings Ltd – the parent of Scotland’s Thistle Seafood – has bought into the Norwegian biotech company Hofseth BioCare.

Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
HofsethBioCarewomanwithflaske1
Hofseth BioCare

Hofseth announced on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the weekend a private placement of between NOK 125 million and NOK 175 million (£9.6m and £13.4m) new shares.

 

Hofseth said today that it was “pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has now allotted 111,154,608 offer shares at the offer price, corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately NOK 144.5 million” (£11m).

 

The offer shares will be settled with a combination of cash and conversion of receivables towards the company, of which offer shares for an amount of approximately NOK 66.5 million will be settled through the conversion of receivables towards the company.

 

Scatterty Holdings Ltd has been allocated 38,461,538 offer shares for a total subscription amount of approximately NOK 50 million (£4.1m).

 

Scatterty is the owner of Thistle Seafoods, a Scottish seafood processing and distribution company headquartered in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

 

Other major purchasers include Hofseth International, Klaus Küttner, and the Galaxy Group.

 

Hofseth BioCare is a Norwegian biotech company that upcycles fresh Atlantic salmon off-cuts into premium nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, and pet supplements. It operates as the biotech division of Hofseth International (often referred to as the Hofseth Group). Both companies were founded by Roger Hofseth, and they share a symbiotic relationship where Hofseth International supplies the salmon off-cuts that Hofseth BioCare transforms into health and nutritional products.

 

Hofseth BioCare said that the net proceeds of the private placement will be used for growth capital, strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Hofseth BioCareInvestment and Finance - MarineNorwayProcessingsalmonThistle Seafoodsunited kingdom
Linked InXFacebook
bookmark_borderSave to Library
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
Farm Technician (Muck) - Mowi Scotland
Small IslesSmall Isles£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Compliance Manager - Kames
PA34 4XAPA34 4XAFrom £40,000 per annumFrom £40,000 per annum
Farm Technician (Skipport) - Mowi Scotland
Isle of South Uist, Isle of BenbeculaIsle of South Uist, Isle of Benbecula£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Production Manager - Mowi Scotland
RosythRosythSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Accommodation Services Coordinator - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
IV54 8XFIV54 8XF£17,419.80 per annum£17,419.80 per annum
Fish Farmer Magazine
Information
About Us
Work for us
Advertise with us
Contact us
Our Team
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Explore
News
Features
Opinion
Events & Webinars
Media
JOBS
Business Directory
What's New
E-editions
AquaFacts
Sectors
Sea Farming
Land Based Farming & Hatcheries
Processing
Seaweed
Shellfish
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Fish Farmer.