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The Kingfish Company completes financial restructuring

News30 Jun 2026by Robert Outram

Land-based farmer The Kingfish Company has finalised the restructuring deal that, the board says, has secured a strong base for growth.

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Vincent Erenst Kingfish ldscp 20250813
Vincent Erenst: 'This is a pivotal moment'

The Kingfish Company operates a RAS (recirculating aquaculture system) facility in the Netherlands, farming yellowtail kingfish, and the group is also looking to build another farm in Maine, on the US Atlantic coast.

 

The restructuring includes a €21m private placement, the conversion of an approximately €49m convertible loan into equity, and an amendment to the company’s senior lending facility, extending its maturity to April 2029 and recalibrating its covenants.

 

The board said: “Together, these measures materially deleverage the company, simplify its capital structure and strengthen liquidity, providing a solid foundation for the next phase of growth.”

 

Icelandic investment company Eyrir, which contributed €15m of the new equity, has become the company’s largest shareholder with approximately 31.4% of total share capital. Existing shareholders, including founding shareholders, contributed the remaining €6m. Eyrir Chair, Árni Oddur Thordarson, was elected as Supervisory Board member at the extraordinary general meeting on 19 June 2026.

 

CEO Vincent Erenst said: “This is a pivotal moment for Kingfish. We now have the financial platform we need to focus fully on what we do best, producing world-class yellowtail kingfish at scale, and in a sustainable manner. With Eyrir’s impressive entrepreneurial track record in developing and scaling businesses over the long term, and the continued backing of our existing shareholders, we are well positioned to grow and meet the rising demand for premium, responsibly farmed seafood in our core markets.”

 

The company intends to launch a subsequent “repair offering” for eligible shareholders, an exercise which will give smaller shareholders the chance to buy in at the same price as the institutional investors.

 

The company said its 2025 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, is progressing, and the report is expected to be published in July 2026.

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What is the history of The Kingfish Company?What is yellow tail kingfish?What other RAS farmers have carried out financial restructuring?What is RAS?
Finfish - otherInvestment and Finance - MarineLand Based Farming & HatcheriesThe Kingfish Company
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