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Thailand takes first step into salmon farming

News24 Jul 2026by Vince McDonagh

Thailand has become the latest Asian country to consider launching its own salmon farming industry.

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Bangkok temples AdobeStock 98443741
Bangkok, Thailand: could the city produce its own salmon one day?

The country has been a major buyer of salmon and trout, mostly from Norway, for several years.

 

With imports running at up to 50,000 metric tons a year and worth £180m, Thailand is now the second largest importer of Atlantic salmon in Asia, after China.

 

Thailand’s climate and coastal structure does not permit sea pen aquaculture, so any development will be centred around recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

 

The Norwegian giant Mowi already operates a processing plant in partnership with the leading local retail chain CP Axtra. 

 

Now the country has just launched its first research project to farm Atlantic salmon domestically, deploying a RAS facility in Bangkok.

 

By utilising residual cooling energy from an adjacent natural gas facility to manage tropical temperatures, researchers from Kasetsart University hope to determine the commercial viability of local production.

 

The research project is being carried out by the Kasetsart University, which hopes to kick-start a domestic salmon industry.

 

The Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University has launched the project in partnership with the Thai national energy company subsidiary PTT LNG, using a RAS to raise Atlantic salmon under controlled conditions.

 

The team is being led by Assistant Professor Asst Prof Suriyan Tunkijjanukij and other senior researchers.

 

They are studying fish growth, nutrition management and economic feasibility to assess whether salmon farming could be commercially viable in Thailand.

 

However, it could be six to eight years before the first commercially produced salmon hits the market.

Kasetsart University Faculty of Fisheries
Kasetsart University's Faculty of Fisheries
Asia and AustralasiaLand Based Farming & HatcheriesMowiresearchsalmonThailand
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