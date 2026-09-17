A research project in the US that aims to find a new way to produce healthy, sterile farmed rainbow trout has received funding of more than US $1.5 million.

A Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) Growing Impact Award, together with matching funds from Washington State University (WSU) and Troutlodge, is providing a combined total of $1,566,716 (£1.17m) to researchers at Washington State University to find an alternative method for inducing sterility.

Sterility is seen as beneficial in finfish aquaculture for several reasons: it allows fish to devote more energy to growth, increasing farm productivity, and it also prevents escaped farmed fish from breeding with wild fish and spreading traits that could disrupt ecosystems.

The standard method for inducing sterility is triploidism, where eggs are treated to develop with an extra set of chromosomes. This is not fully effective, however, and is associated with a number of health risks for the fish.