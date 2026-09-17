A research project in the US that aims to find a new way to produce healthy, sterile farmed rainbow trout has received funding of more than US $1.5 million.
A Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) Growing Impact Award, together with matching funds from Washington State University (WSU) and Troutlodge, is providing a combined total of $1,566,716 (£1.17m) to researchers at Washington State University to find an alternative method for inducing sterility.
Sterility is seen as beneficial in finfish aquaculture for several reasons: it allows fish to devote more energy to growth, increasing farm productivity, and it also prevents escaped farmed fish from breeding with wild fish and spreading traits that could disrupt ecosystems.
The standard method for inducing sterility is triploidism, where eggs are treated to develop with an extra set of chromosomes. This is not fully effective, however, and is associated with a number of health risks for the fish.
The study is being led by Michael Phelps, an Associate Professor in WSU’s Department of Animal Sciences, the research builds on his 2021 FFAR New Innovator in Food & Agriculture Research Award (New Innovator Award), which found that rainbow trout could be sterilised by preventing reproductive cells from developing. Although that method was too complex for commercial use, it helped his team identify two promising and potentially scalable approaches that use the trout’s natural biology to control fertility.
Under the first approach, specially produced male trout pass down a trait that makes their female offspring sterile. The second uses female trout whose eggs produce offspring that cannot make eggs or sperm.
The researchers are breeding and studying the most viable offspring produced from these methods over several generations, tracking their fertility, health and growth. Successful approaches will then move into larger trials with Troutlodge, a leading commercial trout producer based in the United States, and could eventually guide similar work in other farmed fish species.
“Healthy, sterile fish would be a win for farmers and the environment,” said Dr. Jasmine Bruno, FFAR Scientific Program Director. “Through the Growing Impact Award, FFAR is advancing this innovative research to put a practical breeding tool into the hands of fish farmers that reduces ecological risk and supports the productivity of US aquaculture.”
“Nature may have already solved part of this problem for us,” Michael Phelps added. “By studying infertility that occurs naturally in trout, we hope to find traits fish farmers can use to produce sterile fish of other breeds on a large scale.”
The Growing Impact Award is a competitive program that helps successful research previously supported through FFAR’s Seeding Solutions and New Innovator Award programs move closer to practical use. By supporting high-performing projects aligned with FFAR’s Research Strategy, the program accelerates innovation, strengthens public and private partnerships and expands the benefits of FFAR-funded research for US agriculture.
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