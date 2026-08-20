Stornoway careers day highlights job opportunities in aquaculture

More than 170 Western Isles pupils got a hands-on look at careers in Scotland’s salmon sector at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, in the first event of its kind in the islands.

The aquaculture careers day on Wednesday, 19 August, brought young people face-to-face with local employers and gave them the chance to try activities showcasing the science, technology and skills behind salmon farming.

Organised by trade body Salmon Scotland, in conjunction with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Outer Hebrides, the careers day aimed to highlight the excellent, sustainable opportunities available locally and show young people how skills learned at school can lead to rewarding jobs on their doorstep.

Salmon Scotland members Bakkafrost Scotland and Mowi Scotland took part alongside aquaculture technology supplier ScaleAQ, underwater robotics company MoROV, Underwater Contracting, Fish for Health and Skills Development Scotland.

Mowi Scotland carried out a basic health check on a whole salmon, challenged pupils to guess its weight, and ran a fin quiz, while Underwater Contracting let pupils operate an underwater robot using its mechanical grabber.

MoROV showed how underwater robots are assembled, ScaleAQ challenged pupils to guess the weight of equipment used on salmon farms, and Bakkafrost Scotland focused on sustainability, feed and the environment.

Fish for Health explored the nutritional benefits of salmon and offered tastings, while Salmon Scotland challenged pupils to build their own salmon farm and discussed the range of careers available across the sector.