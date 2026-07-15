Stolt sees high market prices boost revenue and profits

Flatfish producer Stolt Sea Farm has reported revenues up by a quarter in the first half of this financial year, driven largely by higher prices for its sole and turbot.

Stolt Sea Farm is the aquaculture division of Norwegian-owned Stolt-Nielsen Ltd, which also has extensive interests in shipping and energy.

Stolt Sea Farm’s revenue was $77m (£57.5m) in the first six months of 2026, an increase of $15.6m compared with the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven, the company said, by higher prices, with turbot prices up 18.4% and

sole prices up 6.2%, while sales volumes remained broadly stable.

The aquaculture division also reported an operating profit of $21.4m (£16m), up 18% compared with $18.1m in the prior year period. The higher market prices were partially offset, the report said, by higher production costs per kilo in turbot, as well as higher administrative and general expenses.

Looking ahead, over the longer term Stolt is predicting a decreasing wild catch of turbot and sole and the Stolt-Nielsen board believes that its strategy will support continued good results.

Stolt Sea Farm, a division of Stolt-Nielsen, is among the world’s largest producers of farmed turbot and sole, with 17 sites in five countries including Iceland, Spain and France.

The report adds: “Ongoing capital expenditure programmes aimed at increasing sole

production capacity are progressing well.”